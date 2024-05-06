Navi Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of An Affair; Arrested | Representational image

Nerul police has arrested a 60 year old man for murdering his 45 year old wife over suspicion of she having an affair. The case has been registered by the son of the deceased, Imran Usman Sardar, 25, wherein he has claimed that his father Usman Sardar who was unemployed, used to frequently fight with his deceased mother Lalbanu Bibi. The family had been staying at Darave village in sector 23, Seawood since last four years. The mother used to do house work in Darave village at Seawood while two sons aged 25 and 23 used to do shift jobs at private sector. While the eldest son Imran used to go for work from 8.30 am to 7pm, the younger son Naseer who worked at night shift used to go for work at 6pm.

A month back, the accused Usman, had gone to his hometown. On Saturday, after Naseer left for work at 6pm, by around 7pm, Imran came back from work while the mother was at home. Later, Imran stepped outside to meet a friend and by around 8.30pm, he received a call from another resident of his apartment who informed him that his father was back home from native place and had been fighting loudly with the mother and finally, locked the door from outside and left from the house. Imran rushed back home and found the door locked. With the help of the neighbours, he broke opened the door lock and found his mother in a pool of blood in the kitchen, They rushed her to NMMC hospital in Nerul wherein she was declared dead on arrival.

“The accused husband came to the police station by himself and confessed to the crime and we arrested him. He killed his wife using some heavy object by hitting on her head. He has been remanded to police custody till May 9,” assistant police inspector Sagar Jadhav from Nerul police station said.