Maharashtra: IATA Allots 3-Letter Code ‘NMI’ To Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport (Representational Image) | File

Mumbai: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has awarded ‘NMI’ as location code to Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (NMIAL), a subsidiary of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. “It is one of the important milestones for our airport and a step towards asserting its global identity. The development reaffirms our commitment to the timely completion of the project. Our team at NMIAL is happy about the development and is looking forward to many such milestones in the future,” informed a NMIAL spokesperson.

IATA Codes are an integral part of the aviation and travel industry which help identify destinations and traffic documents of a commercial airline. In addition, this three-letter code also facilitates smooth running of hundreds of electronic applications which have been built around these coding systems for passenger and cargo traffic purposes

NMIA scheduled to be commissioned by March 31, 2025

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is scheduled to be commissioned by March 31, 2025. In its initial phase the airport will have a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum and 0.5 million metric tonnes per year cargo capacity. According to a senior official from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has 26% stake in the airport, it has completed the remaining excess hill cutting works within NMIA project site. This has paved way for the speeding up of the works to construct the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“We have completed the remaining hill cutting works at NMIA site on March 21, 2024. Post that, we have handed over the entire site to NMIAL which is constructing the airport,” the official said not wishing to be named. “The vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO has given his approval for commencement of airport development works. The building permission department will issue an order to this effect soon,” the official said and added that all pre-development works have been completed.

Earlier, CIDCO had completed other pre-development works such as land development up to 5.5m above mean sea level, diversion of Ulwe river (Ulwe Recourse Channel) and re-routing of Extra High Voltage Transmission (EHVT) Lines of MSETCL and Tata Power through underground ducting.

Meanwhile, a person known to the development said that the runway pavement works will be completed by the end of next month and the carpeting works will be completed before the onset of monsoon. “Similarly, the civil structures work at the terminal building are complete while the works to install aviation fuel farm tanks, cargo building, ATC tower, administration building, meteorological department building besides a police station are in full swing,” the person said and added that airfield ground lighting will be installed by the end of September, 2024.