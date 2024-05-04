Navi Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner's Comprehensive Initiatives For City Cleanliness

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) followed by the solid waste department were assessed in its entirety by the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and in a joint meeting with the Head of departments important decisions were taken to keep the city clean. (NMMC).

Cooperation was sought from residents as well to help administration in keeping Navi Mumbai clean.

The municipal chief Kailas Shinde has conducted a comprehensive study of the way in which waste is collected , segregated and disposed in the city. He personally monitored the schedules followed by the contractors to pick up garbage. To ascertain proper adherence to the timing, the commissioner recently conducted a surprise visit at the waste collection centre in Belapur. “it was already informed to the authorities that waste collection work should be done at sharp 6 am. The surprise visit was conducted to check whether the timing is strictly followed,” said an official.

Enhancing Solid Waste Management And Public Toilet Facilities

Authorities have been asked to create awareness amongst residents to get waste segregated at their end itself. One of the primary work entrusted to a sound solid waste management team is to work upon a fresh time schedule to be followed on the entire process of waste collection, segregation and disposal. Within a week’s time the revised time table is to be presented before the commissioner.

In addition to streamlining the solid waste management, the commissioner has taken stock of the condition of the public toilets. During a meeting with the cleanliness inspectors, the civic chief has asked them to revisit the spots declared as Yellow and red in the city. “ Adequate measures are to be taken in areas wherein commuters are seen urinating in public marked as yellow spot or spitting in the open known as red spot. Those toilets be it in public domain or within NMMC schools which are in need of repairs and maintenance, commissioner has asked to get it done at the earliest,” said the official.

Commissioner's Call For Environmental Action And Beautification Drive

The commissioner has once again called for a total ban on the use or sale of plastic bags and authorities are asked to take stringent action against violators. The meeting also saw the civic chief discussing ways to reduce air pollution in the city. Suggestion included to plant more indigenous plants on the road side and in traffic islands or open spots more bamboo tree plantations are proposed. Ahead of the swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, commissioner has sought for repainting of worn out walls and re installing the broken sculptures.

"Eight nodal officers have been given the charge to look into every aspect of cleanliness and beautification of the city. These officers will be regularly monitoring the city’s cleanliness quotient and will take necessary measures to reach the desired marking during the cleanliness survey," said the commissioner.