Navi Mumbai: Woman Ends Life Over Share Market Loss, Man Hangs Self Due To Exam Stress; 2 Incident Reported In A Week's Time

A 31-year-old woman from Kharghar was reported to have died by suicide on Friday morning at her residence in the Innovative Heights building in sector 35F. The woman Archana Singh, wife of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector, had left a suicide note stating that she had lost close to Rs3 lakh in the share market due to which she decided to take the extreme step.

Her husband and two sons aged seven and three were sleeping in the bedroom when she hanged herself in the hall. On Friday morning, when her husband woke up in the morning, he found her hanging onto the ceiling fan. “Her husband got to know of the share market investment and the loss she faced only a week ago. She was under stress of the financial loss that happened,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man hung himself of Thursday due to his inability to crack the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and other competitive exams. The man was identified as Dnyaneshwar Babaji Awad, 26, who lived at sector 2 with his younger brother Anand while their parents resided at their native place.

On Thursday while Anand was away for classes, Dyaneshwar took the extreme step. “In 2022, Dyaneshwar appeared for the police service exam, which he lost by three marks. He recently appeared for the Clerk Group-C exam at Mantralaya. He only had a skill test remaining but before that, he ended his life. The family claims that there appears to be no other reason behind his step,” a police officer from Nerul Police station said.