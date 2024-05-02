 Mumbai News: IIT Bombay Worker Dies By Suicide Due To Alleged Refusal Of Gratuity Payment
Raman Garase is said to have worked for IIT Bombay for over 39 years as a gardener and was said to be in a legal tussle with the institute. According to APPSC, Garase, along with three fellow workers, wrote to IIT Bombay on Dec 31 to request post-retirement gratuity relief for contract workers. The case was eventually heard in favour of Garase. Read more.

Sunidhi Vijay, Thursday, May 02, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
IIT Bombay Worker Dies By Suicide Due To Alleged Refusal Of Gratuity Payment | Representational Image

Mumbai: An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay worker allegedly died by suicide on May 1, as per the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC). Raman Garase is said to have worked for the institute for over 39 years as a gardener and was said to be in a legal tussle with the institute. 

Garase is said to have been fighting a legal battle for his post-retirement gratuity relief for contract workers against the institute. 

According to APPSC, Garase along with three fellow workers, wrote to IIT Bombay after his retirement on Dec 31, to claim the amount. However, after receiving no response from the institute, they moved to the labour court. The case was eventually heard in favour of Garase with the court asking the institute to pay the gratuity amount along with an additional 10% interest for the delay. 

However, according to APPSC, on the grounds that the workers were on a contract basis, the institute was allegedly planning to appeal in the High Court. Garase learned about the development on May 1. 

In their statement, the APPSC said, “He knew that an appeal in one more court meant a tedious legal battle for at least 3–4 more years.” May 1, coincidentally, is also International Labour Day. 

The Free Press Journal reached out to the spokesperson of IIT Bombay, but no response was received till the time of publishing this copy.

