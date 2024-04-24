Ex-IIT Bombay Student Lists Down Problems Faced In The Institute, Says Father's Photo Stopped Him From Committing Suicide | Deepak Baghel/LinkedIn

An IIT Bombay alumnus took to LinkedIn to express his struggle while he was a student in the institute. The student who is a now a motivational speaker and an entrepreneur wrote about his suicidal thoughts while he was in IIT Bombay and also shared tips on how he overcame the same.

Writing in detail, Deepak Baghel expressed that seeing his father's picture in the gallery was what halted him in his tracks.

Problems at IIT Bombay

Baghel also wrote down several problems on what prompted him to even consider this decision.

The first problem that he faced during his days was because of the hostel rules. Baghel wrote on his post, " The hostel warden locked my room because I couldn't afford the hostel fee, leaving me feeling deeply embarrassed in front of my peers. With no money in my account and my mother's salary delayed due to the financial year closing in 2015-16, I also had to arrange funds for my sister's medical college fees."

Highlighting his second problem, Baghel said was because he couldn't understand English that well because of his Hindi medium background. He added, "Failing a first-year course and retaking it in my fifth year was a blow to my confidence. A professor at IIT Bombay publicly criticized me, questioning how I could fail such a basic course when I came from a Govt. Hindi Medium school in M.P. I struggled to understand English questions for a year at IIT-B. The professor's words embarrassed me in front of over 200+ first-year students, leaving me holding back tears."

The third problem was the rigid Academic Reinforcement Program rule. "My Moodle Account was disabled for six months, forcing me to handle all tasks offline, including course registration. Every professor I approached for physical signatures to enroll in courses questioned why I had previously failed. This constant embarrassment compounded my struggles," Baghel added.

Father's picture came as his support

Baghel also further said that he felt unjustly treated.

He explained how his father's picture stopped him from jumping off the fifth floor of his hostel. "Then, in a fleeting 2-5 second moment, all problems vanished as I contemplated jumping off the 5th floor. But then, I saw my father's photo and remembered his struggle till he was Brutally murdered by society in 2004," he said.