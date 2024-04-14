IIT Bombay Students Advocate For Sex Education; 38% Unaware Of STDs/STIs, Report Reveals

IIT-B | File

Students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, located in India and ranked 147th in the world according to the QS Ranking 2024, have taken a revolutionary stance and called for the inclusion of compulsory sex education in the college curriculum. Insight, the official student media organisation of IIT Bombay, recently conducted a survey in which an astounding 76 percent of participants highlighted the need for comprehensive sex education within the institution.

More than a thousand students participated in the study, which provided insight into a number of areas related to sexual health and education for both undergraduates and graduates. Remarkably, the results showed that even while a sizable percentage of students had had sex, the vast majority had not had any official sex education. Furthermore, according to Indian Express reports, more than 38% of respondents did not know anything about sexually transmitted infections or diseases (STIs/STDs), demonstrating the urgent need for education on these important subjects.

The Insight magazine explores important topics that include consent, contraception, STDs/STIs, masturbation, pornography, and sexual assault, despite the widespread taboo around sex education in many educational institutions across the nation. After 11 months of intensive investigation, a thorough survey was conducted in January 2024 to gain useful insights into the attitudes about "sex" on campus.

Only 28% of respondents said they had received official sex education in their schools, which shows how little young adults know about sexual health issues. Knowledge of the sexual transmission of diseases like STDs and STIs was still low, despite a high awareness of contraceptives. More than 25% of respondents were unaware that they should be used during oral sex. The poll also revealed how common it is for students to self-pleasure by masturbating. More than 85% of respondents admitted to doing so. However, when it came to the frequency and attitudes about masturbation, there were noticeable distinctions between the male and female respondents.

The poll highlighted issues about porn and how it can affect students; many expressed concerns about becoming addicted to porn. Furthermore, female students were less likely to visit the institution hospital for sex-related medical care due to worries about privacy and possible administrative reporting. According to the Indian Express reports, the editors of Insight responded to these findings by highlighting the significance of promoting candid communication and understanding about relationships, sex, and consent on campus. With a student body that is predominately male, the magazine seeks to dispel stereotypes and advance diversity in conversations regarding sexual health and education.