TRAGIC: 18-Year-Old B.Tech. Students Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Phagwara

Representative Image

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old student allegedly took his own life by jumping from his hostel. The deceased reportedly jumped from the 10th floor of his hostel in the city. The deceased is identified as Mayank. He was studying in the second semester of his first year pursuing a B.Tech in Computer Science. The police confirmed this news on May 3, 2024.

Mayank hailed from Nimoth village in the Rewari district of Haryana, as reported by the news agency PTI. Mayank resided in a boys’ hostel and he reportedly took his own life on Thursday night, i.e., May 2, 2024.

Even though Mayank occupied a room on the third floor of the hostel, the Punjab News Express reported that he went to the 10th floor of the adjacent building and took the extreme step. This incident has left many questions unanswered as the authorities are yet to determine the cause that led Mayank to take this extreme step.

Read Also 21-Year-Old Nursing Student Dies By Suicide At AIIMS Delhi

After the demise of the victim, his body was sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem examination was done by Civil Surgeon Dr Lehimber Ram, along with other doctors including Dr Naresh Kundra, Dr Ravi Kumar, and Dr Darshan Badhan.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Subsequently, after the post-mortem examination, the victim's body was handed over to his family. His family members had journeyed from Riwari in the early hours of the morning, as reported by the Punjab News Express.

The authorities are carrying out an investigation into this case. More details on the case are awaited.