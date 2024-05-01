 21-Year-Old Nursing Student Dies By Suicide At AIIMS Delhi
21-year-old B.Sc. Nursing student allegedly dies by suicide at AIIMS Delhi. Police confirm no foul play, investigation ongoing.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Representative pic

A B.Sc. nursing second-year student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, they received a PCR Call at 11:30 AM on Tuesday regarding the incident.

Upon getting the call, the Police staff immediately reached the scene of the incident, where a female student of B.Sc. Nursing 2nd year, aged 21, and a resident of Bihar's Sheikhpura, Bihar, was found hanging to the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

Police took the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The crime team inspected the place. "No foul play is suspected so far. The parents of the girl have been informed," the police said.

