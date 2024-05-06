'Lifeline' Mumbai-Bengaluru Expressway To Save Time, Fuel: Nitin Gadkari Posts On X | | X

Mumbai: People from Mumbai are in for a infrastructural boost with the announcement of a six-lane express highway between the maximum city and Bengaluru. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had announced the project in January, 2023. He termed the project as 'lifeline' linking the country's commercial capital with the IT hub. The expressway will stretch across 699 km and is estimated to cost around Rs 50,000 Crore.

In a post on social media platform X (previously Twitter), Gadkari said that the 72-km stretch between Chitradurga and Davangere in Karnataka, part of the new expressway, will be time-saving, fuel-efficient and give commuters an experience of eco-friendly travel. He also shared breathtaking pictures of the road.

“Traverse the breathtaking vistas along the 6-lane Chitradurga-Davangere stretch🛣️, a lifeline linking Bangalore and Mumbai. This route isn't just about reaching destinations; it's a symphony of time-saving, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly travel, weaving through Karnataka's natural splendor,” Gadkari posted on X.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the highway that will not only speed up the connectivity between two capital cities, but prove to be a catalyst of development in the entire stretch. The 72-km stretch between Chitradurga-Davangere is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 Crore. In order to decrease future maintenance costs, the project intends to employ sustainable techniques and materials, such as plastic in bituminous concrete and milling material in service roads.

The expressway will follow a well-planned route alignment, connecting major cities and towns along the way. The proposed alignment includes Pune, Satara, Sangli, Belgavi (Belgaum), Dharwad, Hubli, Devanagere, and Tumakuru. On the northern end, the expressway will commence from MSRDC’s Pune Ring Road project, providing seamless connectivity to the rest of Maharashtra.

The major settlements along the alignment are Pune, Bhor, Phaltan, Khanapur, Satara, Tasgaon, Miraj, Kavathemahankal, Sangli, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Bellary, Davangare, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Bengaluru.