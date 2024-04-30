Ready Set Go: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Shares Updates On Delhi-Vadodara- Mumbai Expressway

By: G R Mukesh | April 30, 2024
The work on the 1,350 km long, 8-lane wide Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is reaching its culmination.
Union Minister shared an update on the project on his official X account.
This engineering marvel is expected cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just half a day or 12 hours.
The construction on the project started in 2019.
The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,00,000 crores.
This massive project could be opened by the end of the year, December 2024.
The Expressway passes through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
