SUV Summit Clash: Mahindra Launches Its Much Anticipated XUV 3XO

By: G R Mukesh | April 30, 2024
The much awaited Mahindra XUV 3XO has arrived in the SUV arena.
The dashboard now bears a resemblance to the XUV 400, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Transmission duties are managed by both a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit.
The SUV features C-shaped LED daytime running lights framing the split LED headlamps.
The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine gives the peak performance of 129bhp/230Nm.
The Mahindra-Tata showdown will see the 3XO take on the Tata Punch.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched at Rs 7.49 lakh.
