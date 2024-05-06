Mumbai News: Central Railway Planning To Acquire Three Additional Air Conditioned Rakes As Demand Soars For AC Local Trains | File Image

In response to the growing number of passengers of air-conditioned local trains on the Central Railway (CR) network, authorities planning to acquire three additional air conditioned rakes. Currently, CR operates five rake sets of air-conditioned local trains, with four in active service and one reserved for emergency situations. These trains collectively facilitate the operation of 66 services daily.

Despite initial skepticism, air-conditioned local trains have garnered significant popularity among commuters, with average per-service occupancy surpassing 1100 passengers as of now. Confirming the impending request for additional rakes, a senior officer of CR stated that formal communication addressing the need for three more air-conditioned rake sets will be dispatched to the Railway Board shortly.

Air-Conditioned Local Trains Witness Surge In Passengers And Revenue

The surge in demand for air-conditioned local trains is evident from the staggering increase in passenger numbers and revenue over the past few years. According to CR, in the financial year 2020-21, the average daily number of passengers stood at 597, with a daily average revenue of Rs 24,828 from AC local services. Fast forward to the financial year 2023-24, and these figures skyrocketed to an average daily passenger count of 57,057 and a daily average revenue of Rs 25,70,156.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR highlighted the drastic increase in passenger numbers. In 2022-23, the daily average number of AC local passengers was 39,442, which surged to 57,057 in 2023-24. Moreover, in the first month of the financial year 2024-25, there was a remarkable 50 percent increase in AC local passenger numbers, with the average daily number of passengers crossing 75,000.

The month of April 2024 marked a significant milestone for CR, with the average daily number of aur conditioned local train passengers exceeding 75,000. According to CR officials, a total of 2,249,089 passengers utilized the air-conditioned local services operated by CR in April, representing a nearly 50 percent increase compared to April 2023. This surge in passenger numbers underscores the undeniable success of air-conditioned local services on CR and signals a promising trajectory for future growth.

Passengers Welcome Central Railway's Decision On Demand For More Ac Trains

Passengers of Central Railway's air-conditioned local trains welcome the move and demand more AC trains. According to passengers more trains will undoubtedly attract more commuters.

Sarika Jain, a resident of Kalyan and frequent AC local commuters, emphasized the pressing need for Central Railway to enhance both the frequency and efficiency of their air conditioned local services, especially during peak hours. With the ever-increasing rush of commuters, the call for better management and accommodation has become paramount.

Passenger Praise for AC Suburban Trains Sparks Calls for Increased Frequency

Joining the chorus of voices praising the AC suburban local train service is Sudarshan Kamble from Dombivli. He hailed the success of the air-conditioned trains, citing a substantial increase in ridership as a testament to their popularity among commuters. The comfort and convenience offered by these services have undoubtedly struck a chord with the city's populace.

Further underscoring the appeal of enhanced amenities, Kailash Pandav from Mulund highlighted how the improved comfort has attracted a diverse range of passengers, from daily commuters to occasional travelers. The allure of air-conditioned coaches has transformed the commuting experience for many, prompting a call for even more frequent services.Nilesh Shah from Ghatkopar echoed these sentiments, urging railway authorities to ramp up the frequency of AC services, particularly during peak hours. As temperatures rise, the cool comfort of air-conditioned trains has become increasingly enticing, prompting more passengers to opt for this option.

