Monstrous! TTE Pushes Woman Out Of Moving Train As She Boards AC Coach On General Ticket In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: In a horrific incident, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) pushed a 40-year-old woman out of the moving train in Haryana's Faridabad. The TTE was furious over the woman as she boarded an AC coach on a General ticket. The TTE first threw the woman's luggage out of the train and then pushed her while the train was moving.

The woman got stuck between the train and the platform as the TTE pushed her from the moving train. The woman suffered injuries to her head, hands and legs after falling from the train.

There are reports that the woman boarded the AC coach of the Jhelum Express from Faridabad, Haryana, and was on her way to attend a wedding in Jhansi. The woman also asked the TTE to take the fine, to which the TTE got angry and did not listen to the woman and pushed her out of the moving train.

The woman has been taken to nearby hospital and it is being said that the injured woman is in a critical condition. A case of attempt to murder has been registered by the GRP against the TTE. The TTE fled the spot after pushing the woman and the police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

The woman who sustained serious injuries in the incident has been identified as Bhavna and she is a resident of SGJM Nagar in Faridabad. She was on her way to attend a weddine ceremony in Jhansi when the incident occurred. The incident unfolded on Thursday (February 29) when her daughter dropped her on the station at around 12 PM in the afternoon.

The boarded the AC coach in a hurry as the train was about to depart. The TTE noticed the woman boarding the wrong coach and asked her to get down immediately. The woman told the TTE that she would get down at the next station and go to her coach and also asked him to take the fine if necessary. However, the TTE did not listen to the woman and then threw her belongings out of the train and also pushed the woman out of the moving Jhelum Express train.

The woman fell down the train and got stuck between the train and the platform. On seeing this, the police officials immediately pulled the chain to stop the train and rescued the woman who was stuck between the train and the platform. The train also got delayed for about 10 minutes due to the incident. She was carried to the hospital in a critical condition and she is receiving treatment for her injuries.