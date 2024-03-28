Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani And Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express Trains To Permanently Add Extra AC 3-Tier Coach; Check Details Here

Rajdhani Express |

Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express and Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express had been augmented with one additional AC-3-Tier coach on temporary basis till 31st March 2024. Central Railway has now decided to run these trains with one additional AC-3-Tier coach on permanent basis.

Read Also Row Erupts Over Bihar Education Department Scheduling Training Programme For Teachers And Exams On...

New Schedule for Rajdhani and Duronto Express Trains Effective April 2024

Train number 22221 CSMT- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express ex CSMT with effect from 1st April 2024.Train number 22222 Hazrat Nizamuddin - CSMT-Rajdhani Express ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from 2nd April 2024.Train number 12289 Nagpur-CSMT Duronto Express ex Nagpur with effect from 1st April 2024.

Read Also In Photos: Journey Of Rajdhani Express Over The Years

Train number 12290 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express ex CSMT with effect from 2nd April 2024.Passengers are requested to avail the facility and check the status of their tickets before boarding the Train.