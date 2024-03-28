Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani And Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express Trains To Permanently Add Extra AC 3-Tier Coach; Check Details Here

Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express and Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express had been augmented with one additional AC-3-Tier coach on temporary basis till 31st March 2024. Central Railway has now decided to run these trains with one additional AC-3-Tier coach on permanent basis.
New Schedule for Rajdhani and Duronto Express Trains Effective April 2024
Train number 22221 CSMT- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express ex CSMT with effect from 1st April 2024.Train number 22222 Hazrat Nizamuddin - CSMT-Rajdhani Express ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from 2nd April 2024.Train number 12289 Nagpur-CSMT Duronto Express ex Nagpur with effect from 1st April 2024.
Train number 12290 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express ex CSMT with effect from 2nd April 2024.Passengers are requested to avail the facility and check the status of their tickets before boarding the Train.