Salman Khan House Shooting: Special MCOCA Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant For Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol & Gang Member Rohit Godera

Salman Khan | File Photo

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi and another member of the gang Ravtaram Swami alias Rohit Godera in the Salman Khan residence firing case.

On Thursday, the public prosecutor Wajid Shaikh moved an application for a warrant which can be executed at any time with no time limit. The court allowed the plea. The detailed order will be available later on.

About The Attack On Galaxy Apartments

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14. The Mumbai crime branch has so far arrested six persons – Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh. Thapan however died by suicide hence the case against him has been abated.

As per the chargesheet, Amol is the key conspirator who was also in constant touch with the accused who attacked the actor’s house. As per the transcript of the conversation between Anmol and Gupta attached with the chargesheet, Anmol had sent a message to him a day before the attack. Anmol asked them to continue smoking while opening fire to show they were fearless.