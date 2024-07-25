'Cigarette Peete Peete Chalana': Anmol Bishnoi, Shooter's Shocking Conversation Before Firing Outside Salman Khan's House Surfaces

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan experienced a major scare in April this year after two bike-borne men opened fire outside his Mumbai house on the instructions of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. And now, excerpts from the chargesheet have surfaced online which claim that Bishnoi asked the shooters to smoke while firing the rounds to appear fearless.

According to a report in Indian Express, the 1,735-page chargesheet cited the transcript of an audio conversation between Bishnoi and one of the shooters, Vickykumar Gupta. It revealed that Bishnoi instructed him to fire the rounds in such a way that it would scare Salman.

'Don't wear helmet, smoke cigarettes'

"Waha pe goliya bade soch samajh kar aur saari jagah tatatat chalani hai. Us waqt cigarette peete peete hi chalana taki camera mein aaye… ki aise lage ki bekhauf chalate hai ji," a part of the transcript read.

He also asked the shooters to not wear helmets during the act, and that their only goal should be to show the world that they were not scared of anything.

"You will create history," Bishnoi told the shooters.

As per the report, cops believe the open firing was carried outside Salman's house to also establish the Bishnoi gang's arrival and stronghold in Mumbai.

'I believe Bishnoi tried to kill me': Salman Khan

Salman's statement too has been recorded in the chargesheet, and during the interrogation, the actor said that he believes the Bishnoi gang tried to kill him, and multiple attempts have been made in the past too to scare and harm his family.

"I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first floor balcony," he said.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Bishnoi gang had issued a bounty of Rs 25 lakh to kill Salman and had planned to murder him in 'Sidhu Moosewala style'.