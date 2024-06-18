'Salman Khan Targeted By Bishnoi Gang Due To Unresolved Wildlife Incident': Mumbai Police

Salman Khan | File Photo

The crime branch of the Mumbai police have ruled out the possibility of extortion being the reason why actor Salman Khan (58) is being repeatedly targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang which basically operates out of Punjab. From 2018 the Bollywood star has received at least five threats from the dread gang. The last threat to kill him was made last week through a You Tube video and the accused was arrested from Rajasthan on Sunday.

Sources in the crime branch said the gang is out to eliminate the actor since he was the main accused in the killing of two black bucks near Jodhpur 1998 while shooting for the Hindi feature film ``Hum Saath Saath Hai" produced by Mumbai-based Rajshri Productions. Black Bucks are highly regarded by the Bishnoi community to which Lawrence belongs. The community is still furious with Khan and has not forgiven him.

In his interview to a television channel from Tihar Jail in 2023, Bishnoi had stated on camera that his only purpose in life was to kill Salman Khan. “We don’t want money. We just want him to visit our community temple and apologise to us. He humiliated my entire community by poaching blackbucks. There is even a case against him but he has just refused to apologise," Bishnoi. It is not clear whether the actor is willing to visit the temple in Rajashthan and offer an apology.

Other members of the film's cast like Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam were with Salman when the shocking incident took place. But it was Salman who allegedly pulled the trigger on the hapless animals.

The first serious threat received by Salman in 2018, during a court appearance.

In June 2022, a threatening letter was kept on the Bandra Bandstand where the actor’s father, Salim Khan, goes for a walk. In April 2023, a fresh threat was received from a man in Jodhpur; it was a death threat call made to the Mumbai Police control room at 9 pm on April 10.

In March 2023, Khan’s manager received a threat email, from one Garg which said gangster Goldie Brar wanted to talk to the actor “face to face"

Last year in November, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had posted a message on Facebook threatening Salman.

Mumbai Crime Branch recently, recorded the statement of Salman Khan after firing incident at his apartment on April 14, 2024. The actor said his entire family was feeling threatened.

The crime branch is in the process of seeking the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently at Sabarmati Jail before filing the chargesheet in the case of attempt to murder.