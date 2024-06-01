 Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections; PM Modi Among 904 Fighting For 57 Seats
Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections; PM Modi Among 904 Fighting For 57 Seats

Follow Free Press Journal Live news updates to get the latest news from India and around the world.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:53 AM IST
01 June 2024 07:53 AM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Appeals Voters To Vote In INDIA Bloc's Favour

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters to vote in favour of the INDIA bloc.

"My dear countrymen, Today is the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy. The INDIA alliance is fighting the dictatorial forces with courage. The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win...You have to decide. Remember, if there is a constitution, our basic fundamental rights will remain. My young friends who are going to vote for the first time have a big responsibility on their shoulders. I welcome them. I request everyone to vote in maximum numbers. By voting for change, it will be a happy beginning," he posted on X

01 June 2024 07:42 AM IST

PM Modi Urges Young Voters And Women To Come Out In Large Numbers In Final Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters especially women and youth to come out in large numbers in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to vote in large numbers. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative."

01 June 2024 07:42 AM IST

BJP President JP Nadda Casts His Vote At A Polling Booth In Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh

01 June 2024 07:42 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Casts His Vote At A Polling Booth In Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf.

01 June 2024 07:35 AM IST

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Casts His Vote In Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab

01 June 2024 07:32 AM IST

Voting Begins For Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi Among 904 Candidates In Fray

The seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy started on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise.

