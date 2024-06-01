Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections; PM Modi Among 904 Fighting For 57 Seats

PM Modi Urges Young Voters And Women To Come Out In Large Numbers In Final Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters especially women and youth to come out in large numbers in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to vote in large numbers. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative."