Attack On Salman Khan Foiled: Cops Arrest 4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Who Planned 2nd Attack On Him In Panvel

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had planned an attack on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's car in Panvel, more than a month after two accused fired shots outside his Bandra residence. Salman Khan has been a target of the gang ever since he shot a blackbuck during the shooting of one of his films in Rajasthan in 1998.

According to ANI, The Navi Mumbai Police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who intended to attack Salman's car while he was en route to his Panvel farmhouse.

Reportedly, they had planned to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. An FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and further probe is underway.

Those who planned the attack had reportedly conducted a recce in Panvel in February 2024. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare said, "We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce."

Those arrested in connection with the second attack have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Vapsi Khan alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan.

On April 14, two bike-borne persons opened fire outside Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra. A total of six persons were arrested in the case, of whom Anuj passed away. While four are in judicial custody, the fifth accused is in police custody.

Security has been heightened outside Salman's residence along with the Y+ security that the actor has already been provided by the Maharashtra Police. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too was seen personally visiting the actor's residence a couple of days after the attack, and he ensured the Khan-daan that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, Salman seems to be unfazed by the attack as he was recently seen jetting off to an undisclosed location. According to reports, he is with Amabnis at the pre-wedding cruise celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.