Salman Khan House Firing: Mother Of Deceased Accused Says Prayer For Registration Of FIR Against Actor Was 'Typographical Error'

In the latest development in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house firing case, the mother of the accused Anuj Thapan, who allegedly died by suicide in police custody, has claimed they do not blame the actor for her son's death. On Wednesday (May 22), Rita Devi told the Bombay High Court that the prayer for registration of case against Salman was only a 'typographical error.'

The HC directed that a correction be carried out in the petition. This comes after the court heard the petition moved by Rita Devi for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her son's custodial death.

The actor had also moved Bombay HC to get his name removed from a plea filed by Rita Devi. Reportedly, his lawyer requested the deletion of the actor's name as a respondent in the plea, claiming that the petitioner has not made any allegations against the actor.

For those unversed, Anuj was found hanging on May 1 in the lock-up toilet of the Crime Branch at the Commissionerate Complex in Crawford Market. The police claimed that he used a bedsheet to end his life. While cops claim that Anuj died by suicide, his mother, in her petition filed on May 3, alleged foul play and claimed that he was murdered.

Anuj and another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander, were allegedly involved in supplying the weapons used in the firing.

According to a report in PTI, on Wednesday, the HC fumed over the incomplete autopsy report of Anuj. It said that it does not include vital details, such as diagram of the ligature mark found on the neck of the deceased's body and if there were any other injuries on the body.

On April 14, two bike-borne persons opened fire outside Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra. A total of six persons were arrested in the case, of whom Anuj passed away. While four are in judicial custody, the fifth accused is in police custody.