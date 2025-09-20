Navi Mumbai To Host Maharashtra’s First-Ever Formula Night Street Race As Part Of Indian Racing Festival; Check Details

The city of Navi Mumbai is all set to make history as it gears up to host Maharashtra’s first-ever Formula Night Street Race as part of Indian Racing Festival. The announcement which took place on Saturday, September 20 saw Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd’s (RPPL) inked MOU with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis. The iconic finale of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is proposed to be held in December 2025.

Details about the race

The announcement marks the arrival of Mumbai’s first-ever FIA-grade Street racing circuit; a milestone that will place the city firmly on the global sporting calendar. The Navi Mumbai Street Circuit will host a night race which will have 3.753km long track that will follow an anti-clockwise layout and feature 14 turns. The circuit will start at Palm Beach Road and will go through stretches alongside Nerul Lake. The race will be following in the footsteps of last year’s Chennai night race. The date of the vent is yet to revealed

The 2025 season started off with a round in Coimbatore and Chennai each, the 3rd and 4th Round is scheduled in Coimbatore and Goa Street Circuit respectively.

How many teams will take part in the competition?

The Indian Racing League (IRL) is India’s only 4-wheel racing league and the world’s first gender-neutral racing championship series, promoting inclusivity and competitive spirit. IRL features six city-based teams competing in a dynamic franchise-based competition.

Six city-based teams are competing in the Indian Racing League this year, with some prominent team owners including John Abraham (Goa Aces JA Racing), Arjun Kapoor (Speed Demons Delhi), Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata Royal Tigers), Sudeep Kichcha (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad Blackbirds) and Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand (Chennai Turbo Riders). This series uses the Wolf GB08 Thunder single-seater and each team has to field a mix of Indian and international talent, including one female racer