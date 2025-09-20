 Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed

Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed

Diamonds worth ₹3 crore, totaling 666.65 carats, were allegedly stolen from Surat-based merchant Sheel Kordia. The diamonds, meant to be delivered to Mumbai by Vikram Sanghvi, were reportedly misappropriated en route. Borivali police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 316(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sanghvi is absconding.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A case of diamonds worth Rs 3 crore stolen from a diamond merchant in Gujarat has come to light. The Borivali police have registered a case against Vikram Sanghavi for allegedly cheating. The accused is absconding, and the police are searching for him.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant, Sheel Kordia, 21, a resident of Surat, Gujarat, runs a diamond trading business inherited from his ancestors through Lesing Diamond Company. He frequently travels to different cities for business. Chaitanya Mehta, who resides in Mumbai, is a regular customer of Kordia, had purchased diamonds from him several times in the past.

Read Also
Could Sachin Tendulkar Soon Head The BCCI While Son Arjun Shines Internationally?
article-image

In September 2025, Mehta gave an order for 666.65 carats of diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore to Kordia. Mehta sent his acquaintances Jimit and Rakin to Navsari, Gujarat, to collect the diamonds. On September 6, the two individuals Jimit and Rakin went to Kordia’s company and obtained the diamonds. Meanwhile, Mehta asked Vikram Sanghvi to transport the diamonds to Mumbai via Vikram Sanghavi. Accordingly, Jimit and Rakin handed over the diamonds to Sanghvi at Navsari railway station, who left for Mumbai. However, Sanghvi allegedly misappropriated the diamonds on the way.

FPJ Shorts
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
'Strategic Silence, Loud Optics Liability For Nation': Congress Slams PM Modi As US Imposes USD 100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas
'Strategic Silence, Loud Optics Liability For Nation': Congress Slams PM Modi As US Imposes USD 100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept
Aerospace Giant Airbus Will Set Up Research Centre In Gujarat, Reinforcing Commitment To India's Innovation Ecosystem
Aerospace Giant Airbus Will Set Up Research Centre In Gujarat, Reinforcing Commitment To India's Innovation Ecosystem

Kordia then filed a complaint at Borivali Police Station. Based on the complaint, the Borivali police registered a case against Vikram Sanghvi under Sections 316(2) and 316(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for embezzlement of diamonds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22...

Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed

Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: 16-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Ambulance Carrying Him To Hospital...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: 16-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Ambulance Carrying Him To Hospital...

Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More

Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More