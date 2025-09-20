Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A case of diamonds worth Rs 3 crore stolen from a diamond merchant in Gujarat has come to light. The Borivali police have registered a case against Vikram Sanghavi for allegedly cheating. The accused is absconding, and the police are searching for him.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant, Sheel Kordia, 21, a resident of Surat, Gujarat, runs a diamond trading business inherited from his ancestors through Lesing Diamond Company. He frequently travels to different cities for business. Chaitanya Mehta, who resides in Mumbai, is a regular customer of Kordia, had purchased diamonds from him several times in the past.

In September 2025, Mehta gave an order for 666.65 carats of diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore to Kordia. Mehta sent his acquaintances Jimit and Rakin to Navsari, Gujarat, to collect the diamonds. On September 6, the two individuals Jimit and Rakin went to Kordia’s company and obtained the diamonds. Meanwhile, Mehta asked Vikram Sanghvi to transport the diamonds to Mumbai via Vikram Sanghavi. Accordingly, Jimit and Rakin handed over the diamonds to Sanghvi at Navsari railway station, who left for Mumbai. However, Sanghvi allegedly misappropriated the diamonds on the way.

Kordia then filed a complaint at Borivali Police Station. Based on the complaint, the Borivali police registered a case against Vikram Sanghvi under Sections 316(2) and 316(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for embezzlement of diamonds.

