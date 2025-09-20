Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

Special Traffic and Power Block between Kharbao and Juichandra on 22.09.2025 (Sunday - Monday midnight)

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Special Traffic and Power Block for launching of Open Web Girder at Kharbao RFO at Kms 66/25-31, between Kharbao and Juichandra from 00.00 am to 04:00 am on Sunday-Monday midnight on UP and DOWN Main lines.

Regulation of Mail & Exp trains due to the block is as under:

• Train no 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur exp will be regulated from 03.30 am to 04.00 am at Vasai Road.

• Train no 22193 Daund-Gwalior Superfast exp will be regulated from 03.49 am to 04.00 am at Bhiwandi Road.

• Train no 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duronto exp may be delayed by 10-15 mins.

These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/