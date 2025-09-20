 Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Special Traffic and Power Block for launching of Open Web Girder at Kharbao RFO at Kms 66/25-31, between Kharbao and Juichandra from 00.00 am to 04:00 am on Sunday-Monday midnight on UP and DOWN Main lines.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

Special Traffic and Power Block between Kharbao and Juichandra on 22.09.2025 (Sunday - Monday midnight)

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Special Traffic and Power Block for launching of Open Web Girder at Kharbao RFO at Kms 66/25-31, between Kharbao and Juichandra from 00.00 am to 04:00 am on Sunday-Monday midnight on UP and DOWN Main lines. 

 Regulation of Mail & Exp trains due to the block is as under:

• Train no 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur exp will be regulated from 03.30 am to 04.00 am at Vasai Road. 

FPJ Shorts
Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal
Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal
Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: 16-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Ambulance Carrying Him To Hospital...
article-image

• Train no 22193 Daund-Gwalior Superfast exp will be regulated from 03.49 am to 04.00 am at Bhiwandi Road. 

• Train no 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duronto exp may be delayed by 10-15 mins.

These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22...

Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed

Mumbai: 666.65 Carats Of Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3 Crore Stolen From Gujarat Merchant; Case Filed

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: 16-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Ambulance Carrying Him To Hospital...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Tragedy: 16-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Ambulance Carrying Him To Hospital...

Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More

Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More