PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Cruise Terminal, Deendayal Port Facilities And Multiple Green Energy Projects

Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. He also laid the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 26,354 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments, catering to various sectors in Gujarat.

He inaugurated the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

During the event, the Prime Minister was felicitated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Earlier in the day, he inspected an exhibition organised as part of 'Samudra se Samriddhi' and held a road show in Bhavnagar.

