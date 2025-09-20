 Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate a manufacturing facility of Tata Advanced Systems to produce wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation beginning September 21, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.

Singh's visit to Morocco will be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.

The facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the ministry said.

article-image

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

