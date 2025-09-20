Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata |

A major milestone has been achieved in the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project with the completion of around 5 km ( 4.881 km) tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata. Constructed using the advanced New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), this segment forms a crucial part of the ambitious 21 km tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, which also includes a 7 km stretch beneath the Thane Creek.

The tunnelling by NATM for this stretch commenced through three faces in May 2024 and the first breakthrough for the first 2.7 km continuous tunnel section was achieved on 09th July 2025 (between ADIT and Savali shaft). With this breakthrough a continuous stretch of 4.881 km length of tunnel is completed between Savali shaft to Tunnel Portal at Shillphata. The tunnel will connect to the viaduct portion of MAHSR project at Shillphata. This NATM tunnel is having internal width of excavation as 12.6 m.

The breakthrough essentially marks the completion of the excavation works in complex geological conditions and validates the successful application of engineering works including drilling and blasting, survey works, support systems etc. allowing the project to move into the final stages such as waterproofing, lining, finishing, and equipment installation. To accelerate the process, an Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) was constructed, enabling simultaneous excavation from both Ghansoli and Shilphata sides.

The remaining 16 km of tunnelling will be executed using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs).

The tunnel will be a single tube tunnel of 13.1 meter diameter to accommodate twin track for both-up and down lines.

Comprehensive safety measures have been implemented at the site, including ground settlement markers, piezometers, inclinometers, and strain gauges to ensure safe and controlled tunnelling activities without disturbing nearby structures.

Proper arrangements were made to restrict access to the tunnel construction sites, preventing unauthorized entry and ensuring the safety of workers within the sensitive and complex construction environment. Provisions were made for pumping fresh air inside the tunnel for the construction workers.

Overall Project Progress

India’s first 508 km long Bullet Train corridor is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

•⁠ ⁠ Out of 508 km, 321 km viaduct and 398 km pier work has been completed

•⁠ 17 River bridges, 09 Steel bridges are completed

⁠•⁠ More than 4 lakhs noise barriers installed along 206 km of stretch

•⁠ ⁠206 track km of track bed construction completed

•⁠ ⁠More than 2000 OHE masts installed covering approx. 48 km of mainline viaduct

•⁠ ⁠Excavation work on 07 mountain tunnels in Palghar district in progress

•⁠ ⁠Superstructure work on all stations in Gujarat is at advanced stage. Work has started on all three elevated stations and base slab casting at Mumbai underground station in Maharashtra is in progress

