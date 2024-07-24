Salman Khan To Mumbai Police On House Firing: 'Lawrence Bishnoi Tried To Kill Me, Heard Cracker-Like Sound At 4:55 Am'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently said that he believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi tried to kill him as well as his family members. According to the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police in July 2024, Salman said that he believed Bishnoi carried out the firing incident at his house, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra.

According to a report in India Today, Salman shared details of threats he and his family members have been receiving from Bishnoi and his gang members for years in 1,735-page chargesheet.

'Heard cracker-like sound at 4:55 am'

Reportedly, Salman also stated that in January 2024, two individuals tried to trespass at his Panvel farmhouse. He revealed that Mumbai Police identified the men as members of Bishnoi gang.

The actor also stated in the chargesheet that he heard 'crackers-like' sound at 4:55 am and that he was asleep when the firing happened.

Salman reportedly said, "I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who carried out the firing on my balcony," the statement read.

A chargesheet in Salman's infamous house firing case has revealed some shocking details. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bishnoi's gang had issued a bounty of Rs 25 lakh to kill the actor and that he had planned to murder him in 'Sidhu Moosewala style'. The had planned the attack for several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

Reportedly, they had also planned to get weapons and firearms from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol -- the weapon that was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

The chargesheet also revealed that around 70 people were put in place to track the actor's movements, and the surveillance network was spread across Mumbai, Salman's Panvel farmhouse and even Goregaon Film City.

In April 2024, two bike-borne men fired several rounds at Salman's Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and it was later revealed that it was Bishnoi's doing, who has a longstanding beef with the actor.

Post the attack on his residence, Salman had appeared before the Mumbai Police, wherein he had stated that he was tired of the constant threats on him and his family members.