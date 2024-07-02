Salman Khan House Firing: Bishnoi Gang Issued ₹25 Lakh Bounty, Hired Boys Under 18 To Kill Actor

A new chargesheet in the infamous Salman Khan house firing case has revealed some shocking details. It stated that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had issued a bounty of Rs 25 lakh to kill the actor and that he had planned to murder him in 'Sidhu Moosewala style'.

In April this year, two bike-borne men fired several rounds at Salman's Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and it was later revealed that it was Bishnoi's doing, who has a longstanding beef with the actor.

According to the chargesheet, the Bishnoi gang issued a contract of Rs 25 lakh to murder the actor and they had planned for it several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

Not just that, but the Bishnoi gang also planned to get weapons and firearms from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol -- the weapon that was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

According to the chargesheet, boys under the age of 18 were assigned the task to assassinate Salman, and they were waiting for orders from Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi.

The chargesheet also revealed that around 70 people were put in place to track Salman's movements, and the surveillance network was spread across the city including his Mumbai residence, Panvel farmhouse and even Goregaon Film City.

Post the attack on his residence, Salman had appeared before the Mumbai Police, wherein he had stated that he was tired of the constant threats on him and his family members.

On the other hand, Bishnoi gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier claimed that killing Salman was the 'ultimate goal' of his life.