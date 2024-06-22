Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Links Attackers To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Forensic Evidence Confirms Audio Match | File

The Mumbai Crime Branch has established a link between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the attackers who fired bullets at Salman Khan's building in April.

The forensic report revealed that audio recording of gangster Anmol bishnoi obtained from the arrested accused matched with the audio sample retained by the crime branch.

According to sources, to verify Anmol Bishnoi's audio, samples of his audio were taken from the Central Investigation Agency and both the samples were sent to the forensic lab.

During the investigation it was found that Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with the shooters from the time of firing to hiding thereafter. After his arrest, the police found audio of the conversation between accused and Anmol Bishnoi from mobile.

According to the current investigation, the shooting was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had previously threatened Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan's statements in the case have been recorded by the Crime Branch.

In his statement to the police, Salman Khan revealed that he was up till late night as he was having a party and was woken up by the sound of a bullet as two bikers fired shots at the actor's home.

He has told police that his life is in grave danger and the opening of gunfire at his residence in Bandra on April 14 was an extremely serious matter.

On April 14, accused Sonu Pal and Vicky Gupta fired five rounds at Salman Khan's house. In this case, six people were arrested, and one of the accused committed suicide in the police lockup.

Anmol Bishnoi took the responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post a few hours after the incident.

Panvel Police also arrested five members of another gang who were planning a mass attack on Salman Khan at his Panel Farm House.