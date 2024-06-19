Mumbai: Police Custody Extended For Banwarilal Gujar Over YouTube Threat Video Against Salman Khan | ANI

The court has granted police custody of accused Banwarilal Gujar till 20th June to the crime branch in connection with making a video on You Tube of Bishnoi's gang plan to kill Salman Khan. Accused Banwarilal Gujar running a channel "Are Chhodo Yar" on YouTube from college hostel. He was a student of B.A first year.

As per the remand, Police has recovered one mobile phone, where it was revelead that accused was operating 16 different E-mail addresses. Police investigation revealed, the he YouTube video accused Banwarilal took the names of Bishnoi gang members where he mentioned that "Goldy, Nitin Rohit, bhaiya aa chuke hai aur Salman Khan ko mitti me mila denge, Salman ko bohot attitude hai, jisane bhi jo kiya hai use hum bata denge"

As remand copy, police wants to Interrogate the accused to find any connection with Bishnoi gang member. The police also wants to find his link with the accused who were arrested in the Salman Khan firing case. They are also looking into is there any role of the accused in recruiting the gang members of Bishnoi gang.

The police also sent the letter to the google also letter sent to the bank account for further investigation. As per senior officer, "the preliminary investigation revealed, that the accused did this act to increase his views and likes. there is no past crime records has been found about the accused. using 16 email this is something doesn't happen normally, we are looking into that aspect".

The police also sent the letter to the google to investigate the emails also letter sent to the bank account to get the transaction details.