 Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend?

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend?

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime beau and co-actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai on June 23. While the couple has yet to respond to the marriage rumors, a recent report has revealed their guest list.

According to News 18, the duo's wedding will be an intimate affair. “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma, all of who they share a deep friendship with it.”

Read Also
'No Involvement In Matter': Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv REACTS To Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal
article-image
Read Also
Shatrughan Sinha Says He's NOT Aware Of Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Plans: 'Aaj Kal...
article-image

Sonakshi also shares a good bond with her Heeramandi co-stars. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta and others have also been sent the wedding card,” added the source.

Further, it is unknown if Salman Khan will attend Sonakshi's wedding, as he is currently filming for his upcoming film, Sikander, with Rashmika Mandanna. He has, of course, been extended an invite since he shares a great personal bond with both the families,” revealed the source.

Read Also
Who Is Zaheer Iqbal? All You Need To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be
article-image

Further, talking about their wedding card, it will read, ‘The rumors are all true.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL. While the duo continued to deny the relationship rumours, the couple's off-screen chemistry was quite evident.

Read Also
What Is The Age Difference Between Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal?
article-image

Reportedly, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in a relationship for two years now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali...

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali...

'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah

'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?