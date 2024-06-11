Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Heeramandi Cast, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend?

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime beau and co-actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai on June 23. While the couple has yet to respond to the marriage rumors, a recent report has revealed their guest list.

According to News 18, the duo's wedding will be an intimate affair. “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma, all of who they share a deep friendship with it.”

Sonakshi also shares a good bond with her Heeramandi co-stars. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta and others have also been sent the wedding card,” added the source.

Further, it is unknown if Salman Khan will attend Sonakshi's wedding, as he is currently filming for his upcoming film, Sikander, with Rashmika Mandanna. He has, of course, been extended an invite since he shares a great personal bond with both the families,” revealed the source.

Further, talking about their wedding card, it will read, ‘The rumors are all true.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL. While the duo continued to deny the relationship rumours, the couple's off-screen chemistry was quite evident.

Reportedly, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in a relationship for two years now.