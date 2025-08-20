NCP SP Leader Supriya Sule ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked At Residence

FPJ

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a weekly public hearing at her residence on Wednesday morning, leaving her with injuries to her hand and head. The shocking incident has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with leaders condemning the attack and demanding a thorough probe into the security lapse.

NCP SP leader Supriya Sule strongly condemned the assault, stressing that such violence undermines democracy. “Deeply concerned by the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ji. Violence has no place in a democracy — dialogue and peaceful means must always prevail. Such incidents not only threaten leaders but also erode public trust in law and order. We strongly condemn this act,” Sule said.

According to initial reports, a man identified as 40-year-old Rajesh Sakriya, originally from Rajkot in Gujarat, approached the Chief Minister during the Jansunwai with some papers before suddenly turning violent. Eyewitnesses said he first slapped Ms Gupta, pushed her, and pulled her hair before being restrained by security personnel. An attempt to murder case has been registered against him.

Police sources said preliminary inquiries suggest the attack may have been linked to Sakriya’s anger over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. His mother told investigators that her son, an ardent dog lover, had been upset with the decision. CCTV footage shared by the Chief Minister’s Office has indicated that the attack was “premeditated,” with the accused reportedly conducting a recce of the CM’s residence a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has taken charge of the probe into the security breach, with officials assuring that all angles — including political conspiracy — will be investigated.