Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Is The Bishnoi Gang Planning Mass Attack On Actor?

Mumbai: On 26 November, Just Five Months before the attack on the Galaxy apartment of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, a Mass attack plan by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were staying in Panvel and Kalmboli was keeping a close eye on every movement of Salman Khan.

As per the FIR, around 60 to 70 trustworthy boys those are close aide of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra did recce of Salman Khan’s farm house, Galaxy Apartment and also shooting locations as well.

Accused Ajay Kashyap(AK), came to Panvel In 2023 and the meeting point of all the members was near the Auto stand of the Panvel bus stop. Kashyap was in touch with a man known as Dogar based in Pakistan. On the video call, Dogar showed an AK-47 and modern firearms which was wrapped in a shawl to Kashyap and told him to pay 50 per cent upfront if we want the firearms and 50 per cent at the time of delivery of the weapon in India, mentioned in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the sharpshooters on the orders of Goldie Brar are based in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Pune and Gujarat. Once the shooters get the green signal from Goldie Brar, Rohit Godhara and Anmol Bishnoi, they will attack Salman Khan.

In the investigation it was revealed that Ajay Kashyap and other members, from 2023 to 2024 were staying in different locations like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Gujrat, and Kanyakumari. In last year, Kashyap visited places like Kashmir, Ganga Nagar, Pakistan Border, Bihar, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Nepal Border and Tamil Nadu. Kashyap also used to handle 20 Mobile Phones.

The FIR says, Kashyap told the shooter despite tight security and bulletproof car they will attack Salaman Khan. The Bishnoi Gang chose boys under the age of 18 and after completing the work told everyone to meet at Kanyakumari from there they would go to Sri Lanka by boat and they would be sent to the chosen location.

The accused and the gang members were sharing the information on the social media group which revealed that, the gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi named Sukha Shooter’s friend Sandeep Bishnoi has shown AK 47-like weapons and cartridges through a WhatsApp video call.

He also bought the latest weapons from Dogar in Pakistan, and my trusted man Hashim has done the work of taking the weapons from Dogar and delivering them to me in Kachchh. Sandeep Bishnoi is hiding his existence in Kachchhh, Ahmedabad, Rajasthan and is in constant touch with Sampat Nehra and waiting for the order from the bosses.

Panvel Zone 2 DCP, Vivek Pansare Said “ Life of Salman Khan is still in danger and police are investigating the case and looking for more gang members who are part of this crime. Till now we have arrested four members named, Dhananjay Tapesingh(28), Sandeep Bishnoi(29), Waseem Chikna(36), Zeeshan Hasan(25) and IPC section 115, 120(B), 506 imposed on the accused” Police are also looking into to add MCOCA act on all the accused.