Mumbai Rain: 17-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted After Touching Live Wire In Bhandup; Missed Warnings Due To Headphones | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy, Deepak Pille, died after accidentally coming into contact with a live high-tension wire on the road in Bhandup’s Pannalal Compound area on Tuesday.

Deepak was walking towards his home along LBS Road when he accidentally touched the exposed wire. As reported by India Today, "Deepak had headphones on," said an eyewitness. "Even though residents called out to him to move aside, he could not hear them and came into contact with the wire." The electric shock was fatal and claimed his life on the spot.

Residents in the area had previously warned others to stay away from the live wire, which had already posed a danger. Their alerts had helped prevent injuries to several people earlier.

A video that surfaced online shows Deepak walking on the waterlogged road. As a bus passed nearby, Deepak, unaware of the wire beneath the water, continued walking. Moments later, he came into contact with the live wire and collapsed. Despite residents' efforts to warn him, the headphones he was wearing prevented him from hearing their calls.

Short Circuit Triggers Fire in BEST Meter Box Near King’s Circle Station; Officials Rush to Spot

In another news story related to the shock circuit from Mumbai on Sunday, A fire broke out in a red BEST meter box located on the footpath outside Amrit Hotel, near the Tequila Bar building, following a short circuit. The sudden outbreak of smoke and flames caused panic among people in the area.

The fire brigade and Sion police quickly reached the location to bring the situation under control. BEST officials are also on their way to assess the damage and handle the technical aspects of the incident.

This area near King’s Circle Station is known for severe waterlogging reaching up to 4 to 5 feet during heavy rainfall. Authorities note that such conditions significantly increase the likelihood of short circuits and related fire hazards.