Threat To Salman Khan: Accused Faked Link With Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan | File Photo

Days after the Mumbai police crime branch arrested a 25- year-old student from Rajasthan for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a YouTube video on the channel “Are Chhodo Yaar”, the police said that initial investigations suggest no actual link between Gujar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, a first-year BA student, shot the video in his hostel. He was brought to Mumbai and produced before a city court on June 16.

According to the police, the complaint was filed after a viewer noticed a video where a person, speaking in Hindi, claimed association with gang members ‘Goldy Brar, Vivek Bhaiya, Rohit, and Jitin’, and issued threats to Salman Khan.

Police recovered mobile phone from the accused

The police recovered the mobile phone from the accused and found that Gujar was using 19 email addresses and the names of Bishnoi gang members to increase his channel’s followers and views.

Based on the video, the South Cyber police registered a case under sections 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as section 66(d) (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The police have sent letters to Google regarding the 19 email addresses and to the bank to obtain transaction details.