Mumbai: BMC Issues Show Cause Notices To 13 Sub-Engineers & Fines Contractors ₹50.53 Lakh For Failing To Maintain Roads Properly

File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has issued show cause notices to 13 sub-engineers and fined road contractors Rs 50.53 lakh for failing to maintain roads adequately.

Heavy rains had hindered the sub-engineers’ efforts to repair potholes. Consequently, the civic authorities directed contractors to deploy additional manpower and work night shifts to address potholes promptly once the rain subsides.

Potholes Created Due To Heavy Rains

Recent heavy downpour have created potholes and disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters. To address this, the civic body appointed 227 engineers and 18 contractors, instructing them to fill potholes within 24 hours of detection. However, the contractors failed to meet this deadline.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Requests MMRDA To Repair Andheri Flyover After Superstructure Collapse

The BMC imposed fines totaling Rs 28.30 lakh on pothole contractors, Rs 20.45 lakh on project contractors, and Rs 1.18 lakh on contractors under the defect liability period, covering the period between June 1 and July 25.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), noted that Mumbai recorded unusually heavy rainfall recently, with over 300 mm in a single day on July 8, and above-average rainfall throughout July. He said that accumulated water erodes asphalt roads, leading to potholes if not promptly addressed. The 227 subengineers have been instructed to conduct daily inspections, and contractors have been warned of stricter punitive measures if negligence continues.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers Union (BMEU) objected to the notices sent to sub-engineers and urged civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to address the technical challenges faced on the ground.