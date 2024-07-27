 Mumbai: BMC Requests MMRDA To Repair Andheri Flyover After Superstructure Collapse
The flyover, originally constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), was transferred to the BMC by the MMRDA two years back.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
BMC Requests MMRDA to Repair Andheri Flyover After Superstructure Collapse | File Photo

Nearly two weeks after a section of the superstructure beneath the Andheri flyover fell onto a car, the BMC has yet to finalize a repair plan. Following the transfer of the flyover from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to BMC in 2022, the civic body has now requested the MMRDA to carry out the necessary repairs.

The flyover, originally constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), was transferred to the BMC by the MMRDA two years back. According to records, Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd (HCPL) has been responsible for maintaining the flyover, also known as Jog Flyover, since 2005. In April of this year, the BMC conducted a structural audit, which recommended major repairs. Consequently, the BMC initiated a tender process for the estimated Rs 95 crore repairs.

However, the recent incident has cast doubt on moving forward with these expensive repairs, considering that maintenance responsibilities lie with a third party. Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, "It was MMRDA's obligation to complete the necessary repairs before transferring the flyover to the municipal corporation. Given the legal dispute involving parties outside the BMC, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has instructed us to ask the MMRDA to undertake the required repairs."

The PWD awarded the contract to construct the flyover to Jog Engineering Ltd (JEL) in 1997-98. In November 2022, the MMRDA transferred the Western Express Highway from Bandra to Dahisar, including the Jog Flyover, to the BMC for maintenance. 

