Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Boosts Water Reserves By 3.43 Lakh Million Liters; BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut Starting July 29 | Representative Image

This week's heavy rainfall has significantly increased water reserves by 3.43 lakh million liters, extending supply by an additional 88 days. As of Friday, the water stock has reached 71% of its total capacity.

From July 1 to July 25, total water stocks surged by approximately 61%. On July 20, the water level across seven lakes was 6.84 lakh million litres. This week's continued heavy rainfall has boosted this by 3.43 lakh million liters, bringing the current water stock to 10.29 lakh million liters—sufficient for the next 263 days. In comparison, the same period last year saw a total stock of 8.52 lakh million liters.

Notably, four lakes—Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, and Tulsi—are currently overflowing. The BMC has decided to lift the 10% water cut starting from July 29. The water cut was imposed in the city from June 5. The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city.