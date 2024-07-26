Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Severe Delays And Cancellations In Central Railway Services, BEST Buses Diverted | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Commuters faced significant delays in local trains services of Central Railway on Thursday following heavy rainfall that intensified since Wednesday night. Reduced visibility due to the downpour prompted Central Railway authorities to reduce the speed of trains, leading to a slowdown in service frequency on Thursday Passengers on multiple routes reported successive delays, exacerbating travel woes during peak hours. Sources said that nearly 94 suburban services of CR were cancelled and several delayed.

Apart from that over two dozens buses operated by BEST were also running on diverted routes due water logging in the roads. In addition to train and BEST bus disruptions, several areas in Thane and adjoining regions witnessed waterlogging as rivers overflowed, affecting daily life. Road traffic was also disrupted due to water flowing over bridges and roads.

"Due to heavy rains and increased water levels in various rivers three pairs of Mumbai - Pune trains including Deccan Queen , Pragati and Intercity express are cancelled. Thses trains will be also cancelled on 26th July" said an official of CR.

With relentless rain continuing into the morning, visibility remained poor, further complicating the situation for commuters relying on local train services. According to sources, due to heavy rain CRs local trains were running behind the shedule from 20 to 40 minutes in the morning while services on the Harbour line were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes, and Western Railway services were running behind shedule up to 10 minutes.

Apart from that a rail fracture was also detected between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli on UP through line in the evening at around 6 pm , same was restored at around 6.20 pm and train movement started at restricted speed of 30 kmph in the affected section. Due to this problem several services of CRs main line also affected in the evening.

"Due to some unavoidable circumstances, Local Trains on the Mainline are running behind the scheduled time Inconvenience is regretted" divisional railway manager of CRs Mumbai division posted on X at 6.59 pm on Thursday.