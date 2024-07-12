Mumbai: Central Railway Services Face Disruption Following Rail Fracture In CSMT-Kurla Section

Mumbai: Central Railway Services Face Disruption Following Rail Fracture Reported In CSMT-Kurla Section | File Photo

Local train services on the Central Line faced disruption yet again this Friday afternoon following a rail fracture reported in the CSMT-Kurla section. The incident occurred around 1:05 PM at the Kalyan end of down slow platform number one at Matunga.

Upon receiving the report, Central Railway (CR) immediately took action, diverting slow line services onto the fast track between Byculla and Matunga. Officials promptly responded to the scene, ensuring the track was cleared and deemed safe by 1:39 PM.

Despite efforts to restore normalcy swiftly, local train operations were only fully normalized around 1:45 PM. Passengers, however, experienced cascading delays throughout the afternoon, with several slow local services running behind schedule until 3 pm PM.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by Mumbai's local rail network, impacting commuter schedules and underscoring the need for continued infrastructure maintenance and vigilance.