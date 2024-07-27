Maharashtra Cyber Cell Halts Fraudulent Transactions Worth ₹32 Crore In IndusInd Bank Case

Unsplash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber Cell, on Friday, froze over Rs 32 crore of the Rs 40 crore fraudulent transactions moved through 31 bank accounts of IndusInd Bank’s Bandra Kurla Complex branch.

Fraud Comes To Light

The fraud was revealed by Special Inspector General of Maharashtra Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav. He said the cyber team received a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) on July 19. His team began coordinating with all relevant financial intermediaries involved in the transaction. Within hours, they successfully placed a hold on Rs 32.89 crore of the fraudulent amount.

They identified 31 bank accounts to which the Rs 40 crore had been transferred. The accused had already withdrawn Rs 4 crore in cash. An FIR is currently being registered for this case.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell now manages 4,000 to 5,000 calls daily, maintaining a 100% answer rate. With 20 fully operational lines, the service has expanded its workforce to over 110 dedicated professionals working in shifts to ensure 24/7 availability.