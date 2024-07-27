 Man Held For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Fraud Near Navi Mumbai Airport
After two days in police custody, the accused was placed in judicial custody by the Belapur court.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
Man Held For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Fraud Near Navi Mumbai Airport | Representative pic

The CBD Belapur police have arrested a 29-year-old man for cheating a builder out of Rs66.75 lakh on the pretext of selling a plot next to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport using forged documents.

The builder, Siddharth Khanna, owner of Tescon, told the police that the accused, Mangesh Koli, along with Paresh Khetiya, Bhavesh Punjani, and Dilip Deshmukh, forged documents to show that the land belonged to Koli. They also fabricated various agreements and transfer orders from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to gain Khanna’s trust. The fraud happened between December 2021 and January 2023.

The case was registered on July 13, and Koli was arrested on July 16. After two days in police custody, he was placed in judicial custody by the Belapur court. Koli has applied for bail, while the other three accused have applied for anticipatory bail.

“The accused were booked for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy,” said a police officer.

