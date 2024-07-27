Mumbai: Juhu Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Vegetable Seller Accused Of Sexually Harassing Minor Girl

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Juhu police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in the Janki Kutir area of Juhu.

About The Accused

The accused, Dinesh Dakawe, became a vegetable seller in Goregaon West after he lost his job. To evade arrest, he used different routes, sat in a place for a long time, and wore a hoodie and a mask. The police examined footage from 65 CCTV cameras to arrest him.

Victim Shares Horror Faced By Her

On July 21, the victim posted about the incident, including visuals of the accused, on X (formerly Twitter). In her post, she wrote, “A man was seen misbehaving with his pants down, calling out to me loudly in the middle of the street. This happened at 8.55 am on Sunday. This is the third time this has happened to me at this location with different men…”

A police officer said that the accused came from Goregaon to Juhu for jogging. When he realised that the victim had approached the police, he attempted to evade arrest.