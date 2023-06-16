Adipurush: Prabhas As Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita - Who Plays What

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Om Raut's retelling of the Ramayana, 'Adipurush', released in theatres on June 16. Prabhas essays the role of Lord Ram aka Raghav in the film
Kriti Sanon is seen playing the role of Goddess Sita (Janaki)
Sunny Singh plays Ram's brother, Laxman, in Adipurush
The role of the mighty demon king Ravana (Lankesh) has been portrayed by Saif Ali Khan
Devdatta Nage plays Lord Hanuman (Bajrang) in Adipurush
The role of Ram's father, king Dasharath, has been essayed by Krishna Kotian
On the other hand, Sonali Khare plays the role of Kaikeyi
Lankesh's sister, Surpanakha, is played by Tejaswini Pandit
The role of Indrajit has been played by actor Vatsal Sheth
The role of Lord Brahma has been essayed by actor Krishna Kotian
