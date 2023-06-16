List Of Films, TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Adipurush To Ram Rajya

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is only the latest iteration of the Ramayana
Take a look at some other retellings of the mythological epic - animated, small screen and big - down the ages
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita Maa. It hit the big screens on June 16 and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics
Ram Rajya - The black and white feature film from Vijay Bhatt was one of the early attempts at adapting the Ramayana. It released in 1943
Sampoorna Ramayana - Released in 1961, the film starred Mahipal and Anita Guha. It was directed by Babubhai Mistry
Ramayan - Ramanand Sagar created, wrote and directed the TV series which aired between 1987 and 1988. The show continues to hold strong nostalgic value, unmatched by any other version of the epic tale
Ramayana :The Legend Of Prince Rama - Co-produced by Japan and India, the anime movie was directed by Yugo Sako. It became a favourite of 1990s kids who watched reruns on TV channels
Lav Kush - The film was set after Ram's victory over Ravana. It featured actor Jeetendra as Ram, Jaya Prada as Sita while Dara Singh played the role of Hanuman
Ramayan - The 300-episode TV show came more than 20 years after Ramanand Sagar's adaptation. Its lead stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who played Ram and Sita, became household names
Siya Ke Ram - The show, which released in 2015, starred Madirakshi Mundle and Ashish Sharma as Sita and Ram.
