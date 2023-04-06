Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Actors who played Bajrang Bali on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
From powerful to playful, numerous actors have embodied Lord Hanuman's might and mischief on the small screen. Have a look at them
The legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh is perhaps the most famous actor to have played the role of Lord Hanuman on Indian television. He played this role in the popular television series ‘Ramayan’, which was first aired in 1987
Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa played the role of Lord Hanuman in the television series ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’, which aired from 2015 to 2017
Child actor Ishant Bhanushali played the role of young Lord Hanuman in the television series ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’
Actir Vikram Sharma played to role of 'Vayu Putra' in the Ramayana on NDTV Imagine which aired in the year 2008
Danish Akhtar Saifi played Bajrang Bali in Star Plus' 'Siya Ke Ram' in 2015
Raj Mange essayed little Maruti in Sahara One's TV show 'Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali' and showed the playful side of little Hanuman
Child actor Ekagra Dwivedi also essayed Hanumana in TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram (2020)
Devdatta Gajanan Nage is all set to portray Hanuman in the upcoming film, Adipurush
He previously appeared in Marathi shows like Jai Malhar, Veer Shivaji, Devyani and Bajirao Mastani
