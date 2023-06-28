Video: Ameesha Patel Visits Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Days after Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was spotted distributing food at a temple, she visited Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah on Tuesday. According to the videos and photos that have surfaced online, the actress can be seen in an ethnic outfit. She offered chaddar and flowers at the dargah. Ameesha visited the holy place to seek blessings ahead of Gadar 2 release.

Watch the video below.

Gadar 2 Teaser Unveiled

Earlier this month, the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the official teaser. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

About Gadar 2

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.