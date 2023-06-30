Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Accuses Anil Sharma Productions Of Unpaid Bills For Food, Accommodation, Transport |

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who is returning back to the big screen with Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, accused filmmaker Anil Sharma’s production house of unpaid dues. Ameesha, who will reprise the role of Sakeena in the second installment, took to Twitter and shared her ordeal with fans and followers.

In a four-part tweet, Ameesha began her statement by addressing concerns raised by fans about incidents that took place during the final schedule of Gadar 2, which took place in May end in Chandigarh.

She wrote, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company! Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day, to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!!”

“All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh, and Nischit !! This Zee team is top-notch,” she added.

Ameesha Patel's Check Bounce Case

Last week, Ameesha surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case. The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress.

According to the complaint, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie titled "Desi Magic". Patel, however, did not proceed with the film later. She sent a cheque of Rs 2.50 crore but it had bounced.

About Gadar 2

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.