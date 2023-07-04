Ameesha Patel Feels Dating Vikram Bhatt Ruined Her Career: 'For 12-13 Years I Was Like No Men, Only Peace'

Ameesha Patel with Vikram Bhatt |

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the silver screens after several years with the upcoming film, 'Gadar 2', and she currently has her hands full with the film's promotions. The actress is known for not shying away from the public glare, but she also feels that it has cost her her career.

Ameesha Patel famously dated filmmaker Vikram Bhatt for nearly five years, and she never refrained from speaking about their relationship in public.

However, they parted ways in 2008, before the release of Bhatt's film '1920', and the actress stated that she had then decided to stay away from men for over a decade.

Honesty is not welcome in this industry: Ameesha Patel

During a chat with an entertainment portal, Ameesha stated that she was always very honest and wore her heart on her sleeve, but that was not a quality which is appreciated in the film industry.

Calling her honesty "the biggest drawback" in her life, she said that she only had two relationships in public, and both of them took a toll on her career.

"For 12-13 years, I was like, 'No men. Only peace. I want nothing else in my life'," she said.

Single status of girl is more attractive: Ameesha Patel

The actress went on to state that it is more "attractive" for the audience as well as colleagues if a woman is single. "And they feel if you're single or you're dating someone in the industry or a superstar, that only benefits your career. Otherwise, they don't accept it," she said.

She went on to say that if an actress is dating an actor, she still gets film offers with the actor, but that wasn't her case.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is soon set to reprise her role of Sakeena in 'Gadar 2' opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, just ahead of Independence Day.

